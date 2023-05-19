Manchester City will be crowned 2022/23 Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday if they beat Chelsea in the 5pm kickoff. Fresh off a superb 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid in their Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday night (City won 5-1 on aggregate to book a final spot against Inter Milan), coach Pep Guardiola’s men can cap a superb week by successfully defending their title with a win over the struggling Blues, who are 11th on the log.

Victory for Guardiola’s charges, who have a four-point lead over second-placed Arsenal as well as a game in hand, will see them clear the first hurdle of what could be a treble-winning season. The top half is shaping up nicely 📊 pic.twitter.com/43np1T2gPA — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2023 With Inter waiting in Istanbul on June 10, City also face neighbours United Manchester United, who are the only English team to have won the treble back in 1998/99, in a June 3 FA Cup decider. But first things first and Guardiola says: “The important thing is to be there and we are one game away from being Premier League winners.”

#UCL FINALISTS! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UzAjYB63xN — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023 When asked about the potential of emulating Alex Ferguson and United’s treble in 1999, Guardiola, who won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League in 2008/09 - his first season as a first-team coach - says: “We’re closer. At the end in the Premier League, we are close, we need one more game. “And when you play against [our] neighbours [United] and Italian teams, be calm. On the hunt: Pep Guardiola “The pleasure of being there and playing Inter is incalculable. We’re going to enjoy the occasion.