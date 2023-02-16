Having failed to guide the club past the preliminary stages of Caf Champions League and then the Confederation Cup, City also crashed out at the first hurdle in both the domestic MTN8 and, only last weekend, the Nedbank Cup.

Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is starting to feel benoud after a disastrous season so far.

While Tinkler has pointed to his players’ poor game management, sloppy mistakes and calling in a kopdokter to help with their focus and mentality, the Citizens are also 11th in the PSL standings.

A tough one to take as CTC bow out the Nedbank Cup on penalties.



We thank the Citizen faithful for your support today.#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/aG4vTv9RTL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 12, 2023

After also calling out referees for overlooking two penalty legitimate shouts for City in Sunday’s Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Royal AM, Tinkler admits he is finding it tough to explain away the defeats to chairman John Comitis.

Explanations: John Comitis

He said after the weekend’s clash: “Referees make mistakes, they don’t have to deal with anything. I have to deal with the repercussions.