Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is starting to feel benoud after a disastrous season so far.
Having failed to guide the club past the preliminary stages of Caf Champions League and then the Confederation Cup, City also crashed out at the first hurdle in both the domestic MTN8 and, only last weekend, the Nedbank Cup.
While Tinkler has pointed to his players’ poor game management, sloppy mistakes and calling in a kopdokter to help with their focus and mentality, the Citizens are also 11th in the PSL standings.
A tough one to take as CTC bow out the Nedbank Cup on penalties.
After also calling out referees for overlooking two penalty legitimate shouts for City in Sunday’s Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Royal AM, Tinkler admits he is finding it tough to explain away the defeats to chairman John Comitis.
He said after the weekend’s clash: “Referees make mistakes, they don’t have to deal with anything. I have to deal with the repercussions.
“I have to deal with the chairman and explain why we lost when we shouldn’t have lost…”
Ahead of welcoming 14th-placed Swallows in the league this Sunday, the former Bafana Bafana midfield hardman knows he needs a big win to keep the wolves at bay.
Due to the Formula E event build up, Cape Town City Football Club will not be permitted to host our fans in the stand section for our game this Sunday 19th February against Swallows FC at DHL Stadium.
Due to the Formula E event build up, Cape Town City Football Club will not be permitted to host our fans in the stand section for our game this Sunday 19th February against Swallows FC at DHL Stadium.

On 23 points from 19 games, victory can boost City into sixth place, but defeat will see the Birds leapfrog them and drag them into the relegation battle.
With 11 games left this season, the stakes are getting higher.
And Tinkler says: “We are judged on the next game - did you win or did you lose? That’s it.
“If I win my next game, I’m sixth. If you win two in a row, fourth.
“You lose two and you’re sitting there going jeez my collar is a bit tight.
“That’s the league this season. We’re all feeling that pressure.”