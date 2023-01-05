Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler called on his team to find their attacking edge before Orlando Pirates rock up at Cape Town Stadium for Saturday’s blockbuster PSL clash. Tinkler watched as his manne lost their first home game of the season 1-0 to SuperSport United on Tuesday night and dropped from ninth in the table to 11th.

And the former Bafana Bafana hero demanded his stars take more risks. FULL TIME | A hard-fought game ends in defeat.



All eyes turn to Saturday as we welcome #PiratesInTheCity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UdQYuG0FNo — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 3, 2023 He says: “We played too many sideways passes and not enough into the strikers. “Usually we create chances for our forwards, but we seemed to forget that.”