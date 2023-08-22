Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler wants his players to get back to basics when Sekhukhune United come to the Mother City on Wednesday. The Citizens lost their perfect record in the PSL this season with a 1-0 defeat at SuperSport United last Friday.

Other weekend results saw them drop to sixth in the standings, with six points from three games. Next match: Sekhuhune on Wednesday!



Celebrating Keanu’s 💯 appearance 🙌



🆚 Sekhukhune

🗓 Wednesday 23 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 19:30PM

🏟 Athlone stadium

But with City just one point behind second-place Matsatsantsa, Tinkler wants his manne to to bounce back to winning ways. To do that, they have to show more resilience says the Bafana Bafana legend.