African champions Senegal are not ready to go home yet to make their stem dik in Qatar, says coach Aliou Cisse. Today is the day where Group A is decided.



Who will go through to the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16? 👀 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2022 The Lions of Teranga are in danger of a group-stage World Cup exit, with Cisse’s manne facing a showdown with Ecuador in tonight’s 6pm final Group A game at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Senegal are currently third in the group with three points, one behind today’s opponents. Victory will take them to the promised land of the last 16, but if they draw, the unlikely scenario of already-eliminated hosts Qatar beating group leaders the Netherlands 2-0 will also see them through. Motivated: Coach Aliou Cisse But Cisse is only in it to win it, saying if they just concentrate on playing football, they can roar into the knockouts.

Having lead his 2002 span to the quartefinals as captain, he says: “We want to to show what we are capable of on the global stage “We’re preparing to win. We have to put the pressure to the side. “We talk a lot about pressure but I think we should rather talk about motivation. It’s more positive.

“We have to play. That’s the only way to win.” Ecuador have been impressive at the tournament so far and boast the joint-top goalscorer in Qatar in captain Enner Valencia - with three goals. Threat: Ecuador’s Enner Valencia, right and Previs Estupianan But the coach backs his defence lead by Chelsea centreback Kalidou Koulibaly, with Blues teammate Edouard Mendy in goal.