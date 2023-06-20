Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is so kwaad after not being named captain in his 100th match for Belgium over the weekend that he did not pitch up for training ahead of Tuesday night’s Euro Qualifier against Estonia. With regular skipper Kevin de Bruyne out injured, Romelu Lukaku, who scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Austria on Saturday night, was named captain instead of Courtois.

Coach Domenico Tedesco explained his decision as follows: “On Saturday I had a conversation with Romelu and Thibaut about the captaincy. Against Austria it was Lukaku, against Estonia, Thibaut gets the credit. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪 Thibaut Courtois will not play vs Estonia tomorrow. He has decided not to travel because he's disappointed with the management of Domenico Tedesco (Belgium coach). In the absence of De Bruyne, Courtois was hoping to be the captain vs Austria. @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/UXkMpPBYAF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 19, 2023 “It is important to us that he feels valued.” Courtois didn’t take kindly to the news and reportedly didn’t pitch up at the hotel with the rest of the team on Sunday as they started their preparations for Tuesday night’s clash.

This after the 31-year-old allegedly went bos in the dressing room after the Group F clash, ripping into his teammates. It remains to be seen if Courtois will pitch up and if he will lead the team on Tuesday night as Tedesco had promised.