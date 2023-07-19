Liverpool will play their first pre-season friendly in Germany on Wednesday when they face Bundesliga second division outfit Karlsruher at 6.30pm. And defender Andy Robertson says fans gaan sien exactly why they paid the big bucks for new midfield stars Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai.

A member of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad, Mac Allister joined from Brighton for a reported £35m, while the Reds forked out £60m to RB Leipzig for Hungarian playmaker Szobozslai. Our first pre-season outing as we face Karlsruher SC on Wednesday evening 🙌



You can watch the match live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO 📺 pic.twitter.com/VjBSaPUvfZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 18, 2023 With the two new Reds set to make their “debuts” on Wednesday, Robertson says: “What they’ve done is settle in quite seamlessly. “And then on the pitch you see their quality I don’t think anyone has questioned their quality throughout their career. That’s why we’ve paid the money to get them.

“They’re showing their quality, they’re showing what they’ve got, they’re learning the way that we need them to play, and then I’m sure the fans are excited to see them because we are definitely excited to see how they do in the Premier League. Talented: Dominik Szobozslai. “From what I’ve seen so far, I’ve got no doubts they will be a success at this club.” Robertson says that while it’s still only pre-season, they are not taking anything lightly ahead of their first match of the new season against Chelsea on August 13.