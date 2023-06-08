Western Province on Wednesday released a press statement saying they made no formal offer to bring in Springbok wing-cum-fullback Cheslin Kolbe. The 29-year-old’s wife, Layla, lashed out at the media for reporting that they had turned down a R15m contract offer for Kolbe to return to coach John Dobson’s Stormers after leaving French club Toulon at the end of the season.

Layla wrote on a SA Rugby Magazine Facebook post of the story: “I am so sick and tired of having to read articles of us that are sensationalised and speculation! Western Province Rugby has moved to clarify that no formal offer has been made to Cheslin Kolbe or his representatives to join the DHL Stormers.https://t.co/yEk42wkCQ0 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 7, 2023 “And we have to just sit back and watch how our name gets tarnished! First it was said it’s not safe in SA for us, now its this!!! Cheslin did not say it’s not safe enough in SA for us. “He would’ve loved to go back to the Stormers!

“Secondly: he did not turn down no R15m offer!!!! That was not put on the table. Yes the wife spoke out.” WP rugby on Wednesday released a statement saying: “Western Province Rugby has moved to clarify that no formal offer has been made to Cheslin Kolbe or his representatives to join the Stormers. “Recent media reports have suggested that Kolbe was made an offer to return to Cape Town, but a WP Rugby spokes-person explained that these engagements did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.”

The spokesperson is then quoted as saying: “There was an informal discussion around Cheslin’s availability and interest in joining our squad. Talks: Stormers coach John Dobson. “But it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details. “Cheslin Kolbe is one of the premier rugby talents in the world and a proud product of our system.