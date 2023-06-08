Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of strangling and assaulting his former girlfriend in September 2020 and is awaiting sentencing. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday found the 30-year-old Pirates ace guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on his ex, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand Police by his then-girlfriend in September 2020 that resulted in Lorch’s arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2 000. Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Sentencing to take place in July. The case was opened in September 2020 & he was out on R2,000 bail. pic.twitter.com/1j3X02Wymr — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 7, 2023 Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his Midrand house on September 6, 2020. NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says: “The accused did not have any injuries, which meant that he was the aggressor.