Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says his mission to promote the Urban Warriors is personal. The 50-year-old Kapenaar began his professional career with the club in 1992, winning the league and cup double in 1995.

He then went on to play in the US, Switzerland, the English Premier League and finally back home to finish his career in South Africa. But the Bafana Bafana legend se hart is still with Spurs and he is determined to bring back the glory days to Ikamva. 🚨NEVER BACK DOWN!🚨



Maritzburg United vs Cape Town Spurs ❤️



Harry Gwala Stadium 🏟️



PSL Promotion play-off🏆



Wednesday, 14 June - 7:30pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/nrGXHYGJpl — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 12, 2023 All his team has to do now to get back to the PSL is avoid defeat at Maritzburg United on Wednesday, with his manne being top of the mini-league by three points heading into the final game of the Promotional Playoff tournament.

And Bartlett says: “I made my debut at this club more than 30 years ago. “Part of the reason I came back to this club as a coach is to help and assist to see how we can get this club back to the elite level of football where it belongs. “And it’s what Cape Town needs as well and the talent in the province.

“There is an abundance of that and we can benefit from that. “But as far as the emotions of coming back to coach where you’ve played, the emotion is more than what I imagined.” Meanwhile, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia warned his manne not to put a foot wrong when Spurs come to town.