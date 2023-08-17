After setting up their only goal in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday night, rightback Aaron Wan-Bissaka now wants to wys Spurs wie’s baas at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. Wan-Bissaka lobbed a delightful ball into the middle from the right for Raphael Varane to head home.

But while the 25-year-old has been getting all the plaudits for his contribution, he reckons it’s Dutch coach Erik ten Hag who’s been making him more gevaarlik. Ready for this weekend’s trip to the capital.#MUFC || #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/olpT1CDQ0N — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2023 He tells Inside United: “It’s been good [under Ten Hag], especially for myself. I’ve learned a lot under him. And there’s more to come, more improvement to be done. “I’m happy. He’s helped the team. You can see the team’s transition has changed.

“On the pitch, just where to be at certain times, be more aggressive going forward, and just how I can help the team. Improvement: United boss Erik ten Hag.Peter Powell. “Since I’ve been under him, the manager has taught me a lot and you just want to improve more and keep learning more, especially from someone like him. So I’ve enjoyed that.” While Wan-Bissaka is doing his bit on attack for United, he will have to be wakker on defence against Spurs, with new Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglu warning their visitors that his team are going to play an attacking brand of football on Saturday.