Cape football’s dodelikste hitmen were honoured at Sunday’s PSL end-of-season awards.
Amazingly the top scorer awards in the PSL, NFD, Nedbank Cup and the Diski Challenge all went to strikers from the Mother City.
Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo claimed the top-flight golden boot with 12 goals - alongside Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile - while Stellenbosch ace Iqraam Rayners bagged six goals as he was named the Nedbank Cup’s best player.
Maar dis nie al nie, as PSL promotion hopefuls Cape Town Spurs marksman Ashley Cupido topped the NFD charts and Stellies’ Mervyn Boji led the way in the Diski Challenge.
They weren’t the only Kaapse winners though, with 20-year-old Stellies centreback Olwethu Makhanya walking off with the Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player award and City’s Luphumlo Sifumba named Diski Player of the Season.
PSL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)
Players’ Player of the Season: Monnapule Saleng (Pirates)
Coach of the Season: Rhulani Mokwena (Sundowns)
Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Defender of the Season: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)
Midfielder of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)
Young Player of the season - Cassius Mailula (Sundowns)
PSL top scorer: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) and Peter Shalulile (Sundowns)
Goal of the Season: Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)
NFD top scorer: Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs)