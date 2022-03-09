After whitewashing India 3-0 in their last ODI series, the Proteas are sticking with that winning combination.

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced an unchanged outfit to face Bangladesh in their upcoming three-match one-dayer contest later this month.

Temba Bavuma will lead the same 16-man squad, with the exception of Sisanda Magala who was not available for selection due to a failed fitness test.

With the March 18-23 series counting towards qualification for Cricket World Cup in India next year, the Proteas will be desperate to get some wins under their belt.

KAAPSE FLAVOUR: Wayne Parnell

Currently down in 10th on the standings on 39 points, they will have to pull out all the stops against log leaders Bangladesh.

The Proteas are running out of qualifiers to climb into the top-eight of the standings for an automatic spot at the World Cup.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang says:“The National Selection Panel and I are looking forward to another exciting ODI series at home.

“With ICC World Cup qualification points in the balance, it was vital for us not to tinker with a winning combination.

“After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward the good performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team.

“Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building up to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher, all the best for the series.”

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

ODI fixtures

Friday, March 18, 1pm (Centurion)

Sunday, March 20, 10am (Wanderers)

Wednesday, March 23, 1pm (Centurion)

