Australia are simply better than South Africa according to Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa after his side avoided defeat in a rain-impacted third Test against their hosts in Sydney. With the three-match series already wrapped up after the hosts won the first two Tests, Day Three of the Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) rained out completely, while the other days had frustrating showers.

It benefited South Africa big time, with Australia scoring 475/4 (Usman Khawaja 195* and Steve Smith 104) and then bowling out their visitors for 255 to force the follow-on, with Josh Hazlewood bagging 4/48. 🚨 RESULT | MATCH DRAWN



The final Test match of the #AUSvSA series ends in a draw 🤝



Congratulations Australia on your series victory ✌️#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/x4qtLl8dw7 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 8, 2023 Again South Africa’s top order failed to contribute - much like they did in the six-wicket first Test loss and the innings and 182-run demolishing in the second Test. SA’s top scores went to spin bowlers Keshav Maharaj (53) and Simon Harmer (47). DAY 5 | FOLLOW-ON ENFORCED 🚨



An 80-run partnership between Maharaj (53) and Harmer (47) was not enough to avoid the follow-on as we are dismissed for 255 and trailing by 220 runs



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 8, 2023 They then hung around long enough to force the draw in their second innings (106/2) on the final day on Sunday, with opener Sarel Erwee (42*) getting some runs and Heinrich Klaasen chipping in with 35.

Still, it wasn’t nearly good enough from the Proteas who lost the series 2-0. And Maketa admits: “It [the series] has really been tough, we lost to a better team who are more skilled and more experienced. “To come out and fight the way we did [on the last day] was quite encouraging.

Encouraged: Stand-in Maketa “From the start we knew we had to bat way above our average to compete and probably the conditions in the first Test challenged us. In the second Test we were pretty disappointed with our efforts and to come here and show a glimpse of what we have was quite encouraging.” SOLID: Simon Harmer Maketa, who says he will throw his name in the hat to get the job permanently after the departure of Mark Boucher, adds that the gap between the two teams is not that big. He explains: “At the moment the gap might feel big because of how we went about in the first two Tests. But I don’t think it’s that big...