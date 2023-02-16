Coach Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will be out to rewrite the record books in their European rivalry with Barcelona on Thursday at 7.45pm. Heading to the Nou Camp for their Europa League last-16 playoff first leg, the Red Devils have beaten Barcelona just ONCE in 10 outings.

Stretching back to the 1994/95 group stages, United have drawn four times and have lost five, with their most recent defeat in the 2018/19 Champions League quarterfinals. 🚨 The squad for #BarçaMUFC! pic.twitter.com/tDj1M4Bpf6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2023 With two of those defeats coming in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, Ten Hag says he’d have preferred to face off with counterpart Xavi’s side in the final. He tells Uefa.com: “I think Barcelona and [us] as well [would] have preferred to play [this match] in the final.

He says of Rashford: “He is in great form at the moment. I like him a lot, I love the way he plays. He is a direct, dangerous, and powerful player.” The Dane adds: “They have great quality and the way they play is good. “I think Ten Hag will take them to a different level. It will be a tough game, but I think we are in a great moment. It will be a great match.”