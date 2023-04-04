Manchester United must man up if they want to finish in the Premier League top four and secure a Champions League spot. That’s the message from coach Erik ten Hag after United managed just one shot in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at rivals Newcastle as the Magpies leapfrogged them into third on the table.

And they could go into Wednesday’s clash with Brentford at Old Trafford outside the top four. Ready to bounce back at Old Trafford 👊#MUFC || #MUNBRE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2023 Looking to end a three-match winless run in the league, Ten Hag says: “The race for the top four is going to be a fight. “And you can only win that when you match the desire and passion of the opponent.