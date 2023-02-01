Goals from Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and new boy Wout Weghorst have put all-but booked United passage to Wembley and a shot at a first trophy since 2017.

With Manchester United 3-0 up heading into Wednesday’s 10pm home League Cup second leg against Nottingham Forest, coach Erik ten Hag is backing his manne to get the job done.

And with one of star men, Christian Eriksen, likely to sit out until early May after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading, Ten Hag will turn the rest of the manne in squad.

A chance to book our place in the #CarabaoCup final — let's get it, Reds 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

Speaking of Fred, who came on for the Danish playmaker at the weekend, Ten Hag says: “He's playing together with Casemiro in the Brazil squad.

“You see against Tottenham and Man City, when he's coming on in the last game he scores a goal.