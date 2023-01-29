Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored a superb 109 score off 102 balls to help South Africa win the three-match ODI series against England 2-0 in Bloemfontein on sunday. After winning the first match on Friday by 27 runs, thanks in large to Rassie van der Dussen’s 111 that helped SA to post 298/7 before bowling out England for 271 with Sisanda Magala taking 3/46 and Anrich Nortje 4/62, the Proteas again turned on the style on Sunday.

The Betway ODI Series is sealed ✅#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/kEr09Qiu5p — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 29, 2023 Captain Jos Butler (94* off 82 balls) and Harry Brook (80 off 75) top-scored for the Three Lions, with Nortje (2/64) returning the best bowling figures for SA. The hosts needed a batting hero and the captain answered the call.

Not selected to play in the SA20 tournament, Bavuma had a point to prove and with opening partner Quinton de Kock having gone for scans to an injured hand earlier on, he had to take the lead. As the aggressive opener, Bavuma shone as the pair put on 77 for the first wicket before De Kock (31 off 28 balls) was caught at deep square leg off the bowling of Olly Stone.



But when play resumed the steady batter smashed Adil Rashid for a four to bring up his third ODI century. On 174/1, Bavuma then tried one clever shot too many and scooped a Sam Curran ball onto his stumps. And when Van der Dussen got out trying to reverse sweep Rashid, the game was in the balance again with SA on 178/3 in the 29th over.