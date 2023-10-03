Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will join his teammates in India on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka. Bavuma left the South Africa camp last week for unknown “family reasons”, as his team finalised their preparations with two warm-up matches.

The first - against Afghanistan last Friday - rained out, while the Proteas beat New Zealand by seven runs in the second and final warm-up match on Monday. 🔄CHANGE OF INNINGS



Marco Jansen led the bowling with 3 wickets for the Proteas as NZ put up a total of 321



🎯![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦need 322 to win #CWC23 #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/wG0OiUJ6lX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 2, 2023 After winning the toss, the Kiwis decided to bat first and posted a stewige 321/6 in their 50 overs. SA used nine bowlers including Heinrich Klaasen (0/23 in three overs), with Lungi Ngidi (3/33) and Marco Jansen (3/45) returning the best figures as Devon Conway (78) and Tom Latham (52) top-scored for NZ.