Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will join his teammates in India on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.
Bavuma left the South Africa camp last week for unknown “family reasons”, as his team finalised their preparations with two warm-up matches.
The first - against Afghanistan last Friday - rained out, while the Proteas beat New Zealand by seven runs in the second and final warm-up match on Monday.
CHANGE OF INNINGS
Marco Jansen led the bowling with 3 wickets for the Proteas as NZ put up a total of 321
After winning the toss, the Kiwis decided to bat first and posted a stewige 321/6 in their 50 overs.
SA used nine bowlers including Heinrich Klaasen (0/23 in three overs), with Lungi Ngidi (3/33) and Marco Jansen (3/45) returning the best figures as Devon Conway (78) and Tom Latham (52) top-scored for NZ.
When it was their turn to bat, SA lost Reeza Hendricks to a first-baller, with Quinton de Kock then scoring 84 off 89 balls, Rassie van der Dussen 51 and to take Proteas to 211/4 when rain brought an end to proccedings in the 37th over. Still needing 111 runs to win 13 overs, SA were eight runs off the pace according to the DLS method