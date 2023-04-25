Western Province say this Saturday’s clash with the Blue Bulls is just another Currie Cup game. But it's all lip service as the Kaapenaars look to land ’n nog ’n bekskoot on their old rivals in round one of the first in back-to-back north-south derbies innie Kaap, with the Stormers and Bulls set to lock horns at Cape Town Stadium next Saturday in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals.

That'll be a rematch of the inaugural URC final – won by the Stormers – and the fourth meeting this season between the traditional rivals across all competitions.



2⃣ consecutive Saturdays, 2⃣ different comps, 1⃣ big rivalry.



Tickets for our Currie Cup clash with Vodacom Bulls at DHL Stadium are on sale here https://t.co/EVFmkOuxKi#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/OIJSdWrWyg — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 24, 2023 John Dobson’s span is on a 3-0 streak against Jake White’s manne, with a young WP klapping a URC-loaded Bulle 41-33 at Loftus Versfeld in the second week of the 2023 Currie Cup. The race to the semi-finals is still wide open as the #CurrieCup passed the halfway mark this weekend 👀#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/3KbEyHjRv1 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 24, 2023 Following last weekend’s results, the Bulls have climbed to fifth on the Currie Cup log and are one point above sixth-placed WP, yet Dobson clearly backs his Streeptruie to beat them, even without any of his Stormers ysters.

Slimkop: WP coach Dobson Dobbo says: “We will definitely play our Currie Cup team this weekend. “We will give our [Stormers] guys a rest and getting them in for this Saturday game, will not be in the right interest of them. “I don’t know what team the Bulls will play, but we will definitely be playing our Currie Cup team.”