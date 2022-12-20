Willie Engelbrecht would like nothing more than for a Bulls player to run at him on Friday night so that he can put him plat op sy gat on the green grass of Cape Town Stadium.
The 30-year-old Engelbrecht means business ahead of the United Rugby Championship north-south derby.
Having spent five years in the Bulls system, the match is personal to Engelbrecht and after coming off a great game in the Championship Cup where he scored his first Stormers try, his mission is clear: dop die Bulls om.
The ex-Pumas No.8 was at his best defensively in the match and says: “I take every game personally, so defence is personal for me. If you run in front of me the only thing I think about is taking you backwards.”
Friday’s match will have an extra edge to it after the Stormers beat their groot rivals 18-13 at the same venue in the final of the first ever URC earlier this year.
To add even more bite, Bulls coach Jake White has not played his first-team stars in the first two matches of the Champions Cup, as they prepare for the old foe.]
Engelbrecht, who was born in Pretoria and played for the Limpopo Blue Bulls, knows the stakes are always high when these rivals meet and says: “The Bulls versus the Stormers have always been a big match. I take every game personally. Not to take anything away from the Bulls, but it has to be personal every time you run onto the field to play rugby.”
The Bulls will be doing themselves a favour that, when they run onto that field, they don’t run straight into the channel of this hungry Stormer.