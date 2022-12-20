Willie Engelbrecht would like nothing more than for a Bulls player to run at him on Friday night so that he can put him plat op sy gat on the green grass of Cape Town Stadium. The 30-year-old Engelbrecht means business ahead of the United Rugby Championship north-south derby.

Having spent five years in the Bulls system, the match is personal to Engelbrecht and after coming off a great game in the Championship Cup where he scored his first Stormers try, his mission is clear: dop die Bulls om.



Let’s paint DHL Stadium LIGHT BLUE 🐃



The ex-Pumas No.8 was at his best defensively in the match and says: "I take every game personally, so defence is personal for me. If you run in front of me the only thing I think about is taking you backwards." Friday's match will have an extra edge to it after the Stormers beat their groot rivals 18-13 at the same venue in the final of the first ever URC earlier this year.