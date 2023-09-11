Proteas spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi says they might be against the ropes in their fight against Australia, but they are still alive and therefore will fight to win the five-match ODI series. South Africa are 2-0 down in the five-match series after losing by three wickets in the opener last Thursday and by 123 runs in the second match on Saturday.

This comes on the back of losing the T20I series against their hosts 3-0. Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Let's back our boys 💪![CDATA[]]>🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023 While admitting this aren’t going the way they planned, Shamsi, who took 4/61 as Australia destroyed South Africa’s bowling attack to score 392/8 in their 50 overs in Bloemfontein on Saturday, says they are still alive. Heading into the third match in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, Shamsi says: “Of course there’s hope, there are three games left to go and nobody says that we can’t win this series 3-2. We’ve said from the beginning that we’re looking to win this series 5-0...

“Yes, results have not gone our way, but the series is still alive and you’re going to see us come back and try to win this series 3-2. That’s for sure.” Shamsi and Australia’s hero in the series to date, South African-born Marnus Labuschagne who won the Man of the Match awards in both matches, had some heated discussions in the middle. Shamsi says that’s how he will counter SA’s opposition going forward.