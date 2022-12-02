The time for speletjies in Qatar is nou verby, with the World Cup knockout rounds starting this weekend. With Group E’s two qualifiers for the last 16 decided late last night, with Japan playing Spain and Germany tackling Costa, there are still four more spots up for grabs today in Group H and G.

WHAT DRAMA! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fDx80bC5Ao — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 1, 2022 At the time of going to print last night, Morocco and Croatia had just booked their places in the knockout rounds from Group F. But while the late additions and today’s qualifiers will only play next week, this weekend’s fixtures are already vas. Kicking off the action at 5pm on Saturday is a clash between the Netherlands and the impressive young USA team at the Khalifa Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Six spots remain in the knockouts, the next two days in the #FIFAWorldCup are going to be interesting 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KPsqaEecMK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 30, 2022 Oranje boss Louis van Gaal will be hoping 23-year-old forward Cody Gakpo can extend his goalscoring run, having plundered three in as many matches, while the fit-again Memphis Depay is sure to add to their threat. Looking to stop them is the USA, who will be looking to make the final eight for the first time since 2002. In the 9pm game at Al Rayyan’s Ali Bin Ahmed Stadium, Lionel Messi and Argentina will know better than to underestimate Australia’s Socceroos after their shock opening-match defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Lion: Senegal’s Koulibaly Then on Sunday at 5pm in Al Khor, England’s Three Lions take on Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly’s pride of Teranga. Bringing the curtain down on the weekend and revealing the last of the first four teams in the quarters is superstar Kylian Mbappe and holders France crossing swords with Poland and Robert Lewandowski and his penalty-saving goalkeeping yster Wojciech Szczesny. The rest of the last 16 matches will be played on Monday and Tuesday, with the quarterfinals scheduled for next weekend.