Both teams refused to finish the match after two Swedish fans were killed by a gunman, who was on Tuesday announced dead, with the score at 1-1 after Viktor Gyokeres had put Sweden in front and Romelu Lukaku equalised from the penalty spot.

Belgium and Sweden’s Euro 2024 Group F game was abandoned at halftime on Monday night after a terror attack in Brussels.

With Sweden 10 points behind their rivals coming into the match, captain Victor Lindelof conceded that his nation would not qualify for the continental showpiece for the first time in 28 years.

🚨 Belgium-Sweden game has been suspended as players are now refusing to emerge for the second half.



This happens after two Swedish football fans were shot dead in Brussels ahead of tonight’s game.



The perpetrator remains on the loose.



October 16, 2023

He says: “Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play [replay the game].”

Meanwhile, Austria qualified for Germany from Group F after their 1-0 win over Azerbaijan.