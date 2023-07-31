The result means Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished atop Group C to claim the bragging rights in the pool, but had little impact on the overall tournament as both teams have already qualified for the next round of the competition.

Jamaica handed South Africa their first defeat in the Netball World Cup at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Sunday night, smashing the hosts 67-49.

With three teams from each division going through, Jamaica and South Africa will be joined by Wales, with Sri Lanka eliminated.

Lenize Potgieter feels Jamaica defeat has prepared Proteas for Netball World Cup ‘Super Six’ stagehttps://t.co/N0UxFPWimh — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 31, 2023

SA captain Bongiwe Msomi and her team will be looking to up their game in the next round, after briefly taking the lead 11-10 in the first quarter against Jamaica before taking the first break 16-12 behind.

At the halfway stage they trailed 32-26, with the scoreboard reading 52-29 at the end of the third quarter.