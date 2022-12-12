South Africa’s droogte at the Cape Town Sevens will continue for at least another year, as the Blitzboks were kicked out of their home tournament by Samoa at the semifinal stage on Sunday. Extra-time heartbreak for the #Blitzboks in their #CapeTown7s semi-final - more here: https://t.co/sddEj5ZI0b💔#BlitzIgnite #FeelTheVibes pic.twitter.com/GIrcOmWhzc — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 11, 2022 Out to snap a dry run at Cape Town Stadium which last saw them won the tournament back in 2015, coach Sandile Ngcobo’s men made too many unforced errors against Samoa, who won the match in sudden death extra time with a penalty kick.

With regulation time finishing 7-7 after Ryan Pretorius had cancelled out Vaovasa Afa Sua third-minute try, the Blitzboks were penalised for playing the ball from an offside position and Faafoi Falaniko lined converted the shot at goal to make it 10-7. With Samoa going on to face New Zealand in the final, with the Kiwis eventually winning a record-extending 12th SA title, SA faced USA for bronze and won that match (). Champions: Samoa But it wasn’t the prize they, or their fans, wanted after a bright start to the weekend which saw them cruise through Pool A, beating Canada 17-7, Fiji 17-7 and France 26-7, before klapping Great Britain 21-14 in the quarterfinal.