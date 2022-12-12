South Africa’s droogte at the Cape Town Sevens will continue for at least another year, as the Blitzboks were kicked out of their home tournament by Samoa at the semifinal stage on Sunday.
Extra-time heartbreak for the #Blitzboks in their #CapeTown7s semi-final - more here: https://t.co/sddEj5ZI0b💔#BlitzIgnite #FeelTheVibes pic.twitter.com/GIrcOmWhzc— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 11, 2022
Out to snap a dry run at Cape Town Stadium which last saw them won the tournament back in 2015, coach Sandile Ngcobo’s men made too many unforced errors against Samoa, who won the match in sudden death extra time with a penalty kick.
With regulation time finishing 7-7 after Ryan Pretorius had cancelled out Vaovasa Afa Sua third-minute try, the Blitzboks were penalised for playing the ball from an offside position and Faafoi Falaniko lined converted the shot at goal to make it 10-7.
With Samoa going on to face New Zealand in the final, with the Kiwis eventually winning a record-extending 12th SA title, SA faced USA for bronze and won that match ().
But it wasn’t the prize they, or their fans, wanted after a bright start to the weekend which saw them cruise through Pool A, beating Canada 17-7, Fiji 17-7 and France 26-7, before klapping Great Britain 21-14 in the quarterfinal.
Of what went wrong in the semis, assistant coach Philip Snyman tells SuperSport: “Throughout the weekend we played phenomenal rugby and then in this last game, one or two balls didn’t go to hand… I don’t know if it’s a focus thing or whether it’s a Cape Town thing, but we need to fix that…”
South Africa have time to fix those errors before they travel to Hamilton in New Zealand for the next leg of the Sevens Series on January 21.