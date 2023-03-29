Western Province lock Gary Porter insists that the Streeptruie must wys their true colours when they battle Griquas on Saturday (kickoff 7.15pm). WP will welcome last year’s losing Currie Cup finalists to Cape Town Stadium on the back of a 20-7 defeat to the Sharks in Durban, where the Kaapenaars failed to fire and launch any genuine scoring threat.

Speaking on Tuesday on WP's planne, Porter says: "It's extremely important and a good time for us to turn it around [against Griquas]. "We just didn't stick to our DNA, or play our Province rugby, and it came to bite us a bit and the result was the score not going our way.