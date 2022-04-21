The Stormers are smelling the playoffs in this year’s United Rugby Championship, and centre Ruhan Nel can’t wait for them to book their place.

Currently fifth on the log, with three rounds left, the Stormers are nine points ahead of ninth-placed Scarlets, with the top eight going through to the quarterfinals.

That means victory for the Capetonians over third-placed Glasgow Warriors at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, will go a long way in securing them a spot in the playoffs.

Frans Malherbe and Junior Pokomela come into the starting line-up and Salmaan Moerat and Warrick Gelant are on the bench against Glasgow on Friday night.



Bag four points tomorrow night, with four for Scarlets in their match against the Dragons on Saturday, and the Stormers take a nine-point lead into the last two games.

With a points differential of 116 to the -36 of Scarlets, it will then be very difficult for the Welsh outfit to possibly catch the Stormers.

On their current log position, Nel says: “It’s awesome to be in this situation from where we were a year or two ago, taking a bit of heat, and now we’re basically one win away from securing a playoff spot.

“I think it's embracing - we’re looking forward to it. Our last three games are top of conference games and we’re just privileged to be in this position. A lot of teams would give a lot to be in the position where we are.”

The Stormers will not only be out to book a playoff spot, but finishing in the top four also means that they get to host a quarterfinal match.

