The Stormers got the draw from hell in next year’s European Champions Cup tournament, but the Capetonians are welcoming the challenge.
Grouped with defending champions La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Sale Sharks in Pool 4, the Stormers can’t wait to possibly welcome back Dillyn Leyds and Cobus Wiese to the Mother City.
Following the announcement of the draw, the Stormers tweeted pictures of Leyds and Wiese captioned: “Could be a good chance to welcome some old friends back to town…”
We will face defending champs La Rochelle, Leicester Tigers, Stade Français Paris and the Sale Sharks in the pool stage of the 23/24 Champions Cup.
Both Leyds and Wiese left the Stormers in 2020 to join La Rochelle and Sale respectively.
The Stormers will not, however, face outgoing Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s Leinster because they are from the same league – the United Rugby Championship.
Each pool comprises two clubs from each league, with the French Top 14 and England’s Premiership being the other leagues.
Each team will play four matches against different teams from the other regions, with the top four advancing to the playoffs.
SA’s only other team in the Champions Cup, the Bulls, are in Pool 1 with Saracens, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon and Connacht.