The Stormers got the draw from hell in next year’s European Champions Cup tournament, but the Capetonians are welcoming the challenge. Grouped with defending champions La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Sale Sharks in Pool 4, the Stormers can’t wait to possibly welcome back Dillyn Leyds and Cobus Wiese to the Mother City.

Following the announcement of the draw, the Stormers tweeted pictures of Leyds and Wiese captioned: “Could be a good chance to welcome some old friends back to town…” We will face defending champs La Rochelle, Leicester Tigers, Stade Français Paris and the Sale Sharks in the pool stage of the 23/24 @ChampionsCup.



Both Leyds and Wiese left the Stormers in 2020 to join La Rochelle and Sale respectively. The Stormers will not, however, face outgoing Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's Leinster because they are from the same league – the United Rugby Championship.