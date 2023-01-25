In a career blighted by injury, the 33-year-old should have reached the milestone al ‘n tydjie terug after making his debut against the Bulls in Super Rugby back in 2014.

It took Stormers prop Ali Vermaak nine long years to reach 50 caps for the franchise and he will finally get to do so when they take the field against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

Vermaak remembers that day, saying: “I made my debut against the Bulls in Pretoria. I was on the bench with [hooker] Michael van der Spuy who was also my roommate at the time. We were joking around because he was quite nervous and couldn’t sleep the previous night, so he did push-ups and I told him bra you must be ready because you could go on in like the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“And then I think it was Brok [Harris] who got injured after getting cleaned out by Bakkies [Botha] or someone, so I had to go on as a blood replacement in the first 20 minutes and straight into a scrum.

“It’s been an amazing journey ever since and a big privilege and honour for me and my family.”