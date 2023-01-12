Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says they will make changes to their side for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against London Irish. One player who will definitely not be available for the clash is Leolin Zas, who has returned home after suffering “a minor tear to his glut” in their 24-17 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship last week.

Hlungwani, who says they won't drop their heads after losing in the final minute in Scotland, says of possible changes: "It is something that can definitely happen - a few changes in key positions. "Everyone is aware of the fact that we are playing in two competitions.



"We pre-planned load distribution around our players and you can expect a rotation or two in certain positions." Pre-planned: Rito Hlungwani With Zas out, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to come in and Hlungwani hints that he could take a place in the midfield, with Damian Willemse moving to fullback.