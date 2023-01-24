After finishing third in Pool B over the weekend, the Capetonians will square off against the sixth-placed team in Pool A, Quins, for the right to face the winner of Exeter Chiefs or Montpellier in the quarterfinals.

The Stormers will host England’s Harlequins in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup at Cape Town Stadium at the end of March.

If Exeter win their match and the Stormers advance, coach John Dobson’s team will travel to England for the quarters, while a Montpellier win would see the Frenchmen coming to Cape Town.

The Sharks, meanwhile, finished third in Pool A and will host Irelands’ Munster, while the Bulls will travel to France’s Toulouse. The winners of those two matches will meet in the quarters.

In the European Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs will travel to French giants Toulon for their last 16 tie, while the Lions will host Racing 92.