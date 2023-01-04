Khan, 19, was included in the Stormers’ touring party for the matches against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday and London Irish in the Champions Cup the following week.

They say die een se dood is die ander se brood and uncapped Stormers scrumhalf Imad Khan will be looking to dite himself dik on their tour UK tour.

Fifth-choice scrumhalf heading into the season, Khan could make his debut against the Warriors already, with Stefan Ungerer only recently returning from injury.

Paul de Wet is the other No.9 in the group, with both Herschel Jantjies and Godlen Masimla currently on the injury list.

Khan is not the only Stormer in line for a debut on tour, with lock-cum-flank Simon Miller, 21, also uncapped to date.