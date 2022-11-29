Roos and his Springbok pals returned from their European tour yesterday, with the 22-year-old set for an assessment with the Stormers medical staff.

That’s it, the #Springboks finish 2022 with a superb win at Twickenham, their first at the home of England rugby since 2014 🙌 #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ENGvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/wKG8YWEN7I

Stormers No.8 Evan Roos could be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a rib injury while on duty for the Springboks in their 27-13 win over England at Twickenham at the weekend.

Asked if Roos has a broken rib, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says: “Evan Roos is going for scans and then we will be able to have a diagnosis. As soon as he lands, we will have the correct information.”

Plan: Couch Hlungwani

The Stormers, meanwhile, host the Dragons at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and will do so without the bulk of their Springboks.

With their national team players expected to return next week, Hlungwani adds: “We will take it on a case-by-case basis. We are trying to create a plan when each individual comes in. We will rest the guys who have played a lot and then there are a few guys who haven’t played a lot - they will return to training as soon as they are back.”