Stormers coach John Dobson is ready to unleash yster No 8 Evan Roos for Saturday’s clash in the United Rugby Championship with Munster at Cape Town Stadium (6.30pm). Roos has not played since suffering a knee injury in January against Ulster, but has recently returned to training and could make his comeback from the bench this week.

So, the availability of Roos, and possibly winger Leolin Zas, will be a boost for the defending URC champions. On Roos' return, Dobson says: "Evan will be back this week. That's really important to us as we go into the sharp end of the competition.