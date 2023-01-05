The Stormers will battle some familiar faces when they face Glasgow Warriors in Scotland in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday. On the books of the Scottish team are no fewer than seven players with South African ties.

Led by former Maties centre Kyle Steyn, the squad is coached by former Springbok assistant mentor Franco Smith and also includes former Ikeys and Stormers midfielder Huw Jones and ex-Stormers prop Oli Kebble. 💼 Next job in Glasgow

🆚 @GlasgowWarriors

🏆 @URCOfficial

📍 Scotstoun Stadium

📆 17h00 SA time on Sunday

🎟️ Tickets https://t.co/J2G6RqG0gk#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/BAeKnnIhGk — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 5, 2023 The other South African-born players on their books are hooker Alan Dell, prop Nathan Macbeth, lock JP du Preez and lock-cum-flank Sintu Manjezi. Of the Scots’ SA connection, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says: “Franco is a very good coach, he coached South Africa with Allister [Coetzee].

Ready: Coach Norman Laker “He will have one or two things up his sleeve, he always has a trick up his sleeve. Then there are players with SA connections who’ve played for us like Huw Jones and Oli Kebble. There will be some familiar faces and we’re looking forward to see them.” The Stormers travelled for two days, taking three flights to Scotland and had an off-day yesterday. But they are sure to dip into the knowledge of Smith’s psyche, with players such as Junior Pokomela, Clayton Blommetjies and Joseph Dweba having played under him at the Cheetahs.