Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies has confirmed his move to the Stormers this past weekend.
Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Champions Match which will see the Champion Team face Italy A on July 2, Blommetjies says he is not a like-for-like replacement for Warrick Gelant.
The current Stormers No.15 was apparently in Paris last week to finalise a move that will see him run out for Racing 92.
Confirming his move from Bloem, the 31-year-old Blommetjies tells reporters: “For me, it’s not to be like Warrick. He’s his own guy and I’m my own guy. We’re two totally different players.”
Highlighting the differences between the two, Blommetjies says: “Warrick sometimes likes to kick the ball where I would prefer to run the ball, so we’re different players.
“If you’re a fullback, you’d really want to play behind the Stormers pack with those Springboks there. You can have fun on the field and it’s tries for days.”
With coach John Dobson turning the Stormers into a successful running unit this season, individual accolades are sure to follow the team’s success.
Blommetjies, though, says jaaging the Bok jumper is not his reason for the switch.
The Paarl-born ace adds: “I’ve won two Currie Cups with [the Cheetahs], so it’s now time for me to move on. It’s something new and different for me. “I’m really looking forward to the move to Cape Town.”