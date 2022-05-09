Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Champions Match which will see the Champion Team face Italy A on July 2, Blommetjies says he is not a like-for-like replacement for Warrick Gelant.

Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies has confirmed his move to the Stormers this past weekend.

The current Stormers No.15 was apparently in Paris last week to finalise a move that will see him run out for Racing 92.

FRANCE-BOUND: Warrick Gelant

Confirming his move from Bloem, the 31-year-old Blommetjies tells reporters: “For me, it’s not to be like Warrick. He’s his own guy and I’m my own guy. We’re two totally different players.”

Highlighting the differences between the two, Blommetjies says: “Warrick sometimes likes to kick the ball where I would prefer to run the ball, so we’re different players.