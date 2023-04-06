The Stormers aren’t not slukking the Exeter Chiefs’ “mind games” about the Kaapenaars being favourites for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarterfinal at Sandy Park (6.30pm). Chiefs coach Rob Baxter has trashed his span’s chances this weekend against John Dobson’s manne, who arrived on Wednesday late in England after logistical flight issues delayed their arrival in the UK.

But, outside centre Ruhan Nel, who is in line to make his 50th appearance for the Stormers on Saturday, isn't biting. He says: "I think that's a bit of mind games. I don't think any coach will get his team up in any way telling them, 'listen, you're probably going to lose this quarterfinal at home.'

“SA teams over these last couple of years, with all the coaches involved, we play enough mind games with one another.” The Stormers had a rest day on Wednesday, and will have a light training session on Thursday before a captain’s run on Friday. Min gespin: Norman Laker Defence coach Norman Laker says: “Wanted to leave on Monday … then it came through that we would leave in three groups on Tuesday.