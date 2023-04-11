Stormers coach John Dobson is firing up his manne for Saturday’s clash against Munster after being “blown away” by Exeter Chiefs, but must do it without yster Deon Fourie. Having fractured an eye socket in the Champions Cup last-16 win over Harlequins two weekends, Fourie missed their 42-17 quarterfinal defeat to Exeter.

The Stormers flanker’s geharde breakdown work was missed as the Kaapenaars were beaten by a brutal display of clinical, attacking rugby, and Brannas looks set to be sidelined for the last two rounds of the United Rugby Championship regular season. We gave it everything in the second half, but our @ChampionsCup journey ends at Sandy Park. #EXEvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/NvKaF10mTM — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 8, 2023 Dobbo says: “I don’t want to make excuses, but in those first 20 minutes [against Exeter] we were making too many single tackles, we weren’t making steals and the ball they were getting was too fast. That spirals and that’s certainly where we missed Deon. “I think he is going to be out for a while. This can be anywhere between three and eight weeks. He’s so tough, so maybe we’ll look at four weeks.”