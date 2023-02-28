The Stormers will have geen genade for the Sharks in South Africa’s United Rugby Championship (URC) coastal derby at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
A few weeks ago in the Shark Tank, the defending champions hammered their hosts 46-19 before going on to beat the Bulls 23-18 the following week.
And while coach John Dobson’s manskappe could put their feet up last weekend during a URC bye, the Sharks suffered another defeat when they went down 31-24 to Duane Vermeulen and his Ulster teammates at Kings Park.
Kicking off another big week as we build up to the coastal clash at DHL Stadium on Saturday.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 27, 2023
🎟️ Tickets here https://t.co/JDpStogNuS#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/sXWAmsWEIr
Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani knows the Durbanites are hurt as they make the trip to the Mother City.
But he is min gespin about their feelings, saying: “The Sharks might be feeling a bit down, they’re hurting, but we’re striving to be a team that has a killer instinct every single week.
“That’s one thing we challenge ourselves with this week and will challenge ourselves with consistently.
“So regardless of whether they come here hurting, emotional or highly motivated, the key thing for us is to have that same killer instinct we had against them and the Bulls. That’s the one thing we’ve spoken about and want to get right, it’s to be consistent in how we want to dominate teams.”
How'd your team performing? 🤔— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 27, 2023
All rescheduled fixtures are now complete ✅ @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/fME2u7bhID
With four rounds to play, including this one, the Stormers are second on the overall log, with the Sharks down in seventh place and fighting for a top eight playoffs spot.