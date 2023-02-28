The Stormers will have geen genade for the Sharks in South Africa’s United Rugby Championship (URC) coastal derby at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. A few weeks ago in the Shark Tank, the defending champions hammered their hosts 46-19 before going on to beat the Bulls 23-18 the following week.

And while coach John Dobson’s manskappe could put their feet up last weekend during a URC bye, the Sharks suffered another defeat when they went down 31-24 to Duane Vermeulen and his Ulster teammates at Kings Park. Kicking off another big week as we build up to the coastal clash at DHL Stadium on Saturday.



Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani knows the Durbanites are hurt as they make the trip to the Mother City. No Genade: Rito Hlungwani But he is min gespin about their feelings, saying: "The Sharks might be feeling a bit down, they're hurting, but we're striving to be a team that has a killer instinct every single week.