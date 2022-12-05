Stormers coach John Dobson says the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium feels like home and that they wouldn’t mind playing some of their games in the Eastern Cape. Dobson and his Stormers beat the Dragons 34-26 after a superb first half which saw them lead 28-7 at the break.

It's all over at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where the DHL Stormers have claimed a full five log points in an entertaining clash with the Dragons. Thanks for coming out and showing your passion for our team Gqeberha. #STOvDRA #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/pkil7UKc33 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 3, 2022 The coach is disappointed with how his team fell off in the second half. But of the occasion of playing at the Nelson Mandela Bay after Cape Town Stadium was unavailable because of preparations for the Cape Town Sevens, he says: “To play in this stadium with this rugby culture and the support we had, it was a great success. It generally feels like home - the guys absolutely loved it. “We were actually saying in the coaches box - just for these people, lets’ score one of our classic Stormers tries [in the second half] so we could feel better at the end.