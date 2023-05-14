The Stormers will meet Munster at Cape Town Stadium on May 27 for a chance to win back-to-back titles. Munster caused somewhat of a shock on Saturday evening when they toppled over favourites Leinster.

For a second year running, the Stormers will be the home team when they play for the United Rugby Championship title in two weeks.

And, as the Cape side finished higher in the URC table, they will once again play the final in the same venue they famously beat the Bulls in last year.

Three-time league winners Munster will be seeking to lift the Vodacom URC trophy for the first time while the DHL Stormers are on a mission to become the back-to-back champions.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in the coming days and will be announced on Vodacom URC and DHL Stormers channels.