The Stormers are in a race against time to prepare to face the Exeter Chiefs, with likely only have one training session as a group before Saturday’s Champions Cup quarterfinal in the UK. Reported logistical issues had the Stormers still stuck innie Kaap on Tuesday morning, with their departure delayed as it’s understood that no early flights were set aside for them.

The Stormers were set to leave for England in four different groups, via Doha, with the squad, as part of a three-year deal with Qatar Airways to fly the SA franchises between Europe and Mzansi for EPCR matches from the 2022-23 season, and are expected to arrive in Exeter on Wednesday night.



That would make Thursday a rest day, and leave only Friday for the Stormers to have a regte on-field session. This has made an already do-or-die game at Sandy Park an even tougher task for the Kaapenaars.

It’s great news for their Chiefs opponents, who just about made it through an extra-time last-16 match against Montpellier on Sunday. Having seen John Dobson’s span booked a last-eight spot with a dominant win over Harlequins at the weekend, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter had klaar given up. Game over: Chiefs’ Baxter Quoted by the Champions Cup website, Baxter says: “I know not many people will give us a chance against them.