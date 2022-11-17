Stormers Manie Libbok and Evan Roos are uitgehonger to make a difference for the Springboks off the bench against Italy on Saturday. Both players could make their second appearance for the national team, with Libbok making his debut off the bench against France last weekend and No.8 Roos playing his only Test back in July against Wales.

Of making his debut last week, Libbok says: “It was a very special moment for me and I’m just grateful that I was able to go on and get my cap. It’s a dream come true.” Big honour: NO.8 Evan Roos Roos, meanwhile, is preparing to take his chance with both hands. He says: “I’m very excited to play again, I’m struggling to sleep at night. It’s been a while since I could represent the country and it’s been an honour, I can’t wait to do it again.”

Roos adds of the competition for places in the side: “We are blessed in both squads [the Boks and SA ‘A’ team] with quality loosefowards… “Competition is very tight in the squad and it’s a good thing because it brings the best out of everyone. I’m just going to try and work on my work-ons and do my best and the rest will take care of itself.” Libbok and Roos want to make the most of their #Springboks opportunity in Genoa - more here: https://t.co/F8u89FOMMg 💥#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ITAvRSA pic.twitter.com/1ObUuaSdqs — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2022 Both players can play in various positions, with Roos able to play anywhere in the back row and also reveals he spent time scrumming at lock in training.