There will be two Stormers XVs in action in George on Friday in the last of their pre-season matches.
The double header will get underway at Outeniqua Park at 3.30pm, when the first Stormers XV take on the SWD Eagles.
A different combination will then take the field at 18h00 to face the Sharks.
The captain for the first game will be scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, while tighthead prop Neethling Fouche will captain the second Stormers XV.
Herschel Jantjies will lead a DHL Stormers XV against SWD Eagles in the first match of a pre-season double-header at Outeniqua Park.
Coach John Dobson says: “Our depth will be tested this season and we wanted to give all the players a chance to feel a part of the system and ensure they are ready for action when we get started in two weeks’ time.”
Stormers XV v SWD: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Chris Hollis, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies (captain), 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Gary Porter, 4 Hendre Stassen, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.
Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Leon Lyons, 19 Dylan Sjoblom, 20 Keenan Opperman, 21 Jarrod Taylor, 22 Tom Bursey, 23 Brendan Venter, 24 Bingo Ivanesevic.
Stormers XV (v Sharks): 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Ben Loader, 10 Jurie Matthee, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche (captain), 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Kwenzo Blose.
Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Hendre Stassen, 20 Jarrod Taylor, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 24 Clayton Blommetjies.