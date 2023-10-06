The double header will get underway at Outeniqua Park at 3.30pm, when the first Stormers XV take on the SWD Eagles.

There will be two Stormers XVs in action in George on Friday in the last of their pre-season matches.

A different combination will then take the field at 18h00 to face the Sharks.

The captain for the first game will be scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, while tighthead prop Neethling Fouche will captain the second Stormers XV.

Herschel Jantjies will lead a DHL Stormers XV against SWD Eagles in the first match of a pre-season double-header at Outeniqua Park.



📢 Full team announcement https://t.co/dIUAredDez#iamastormer #dhldelivers @SunbetSA pic.twitter.com/ayzqw7gFuv — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 5, 2023

Coach John Dobson says: “Our depth will be tested this season and we wanted to give all the players a chance to feel a part of the system and ensure they are ready for action when we get started in two weeks’ time.”