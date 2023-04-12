The Stormers are in for a bots at the breakdown that could leave them battered and bruised in Saturday’s clash against Munster at Cape Town Stadium. This is according to retired Stormers star Schalk Burger, who fears that his former team “might be in a bit of trouble” without the geharde skills of flanker Deon Fourie.

🎟️ Tickets here https://t.co/pZdXHeKZYH#iamastormer #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/oO5A8lWhEQ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 11, 2023 But the opensider has been ruled out injured for up to possibly eight weeks. Third-choice fetcher Junior Pokomela deputised in this past weekend's Champions Cup quarterfinal loss to the Exeter Chiefs, and set to do duty again when the Stormers host Munster innie Kaap.

Filling in: Junior Pokomela Exeter ran John Dobson’s manne ragged on attack after a delayed flight, and Munster are no moegoes with ball in hand either. Schalk says: “I think [the Stormers] could’ve flown to the UK by spaceship and still come up short against Exeter. “And the challenge could be the same looking at Munster, a team who have changed from working from set-pieces to leading the URC in offloads, carries and holding on to the ball for long periods.