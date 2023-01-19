Stormers coach John Dobson got a double shot of Springbokkies this week, with Evan Roos and Herschel Jantjies expected to be ready to go against Clermont on Saturday. Out to book their place in the Champions Cup Round of 16 in the final first-round match at Cape Town Stadium, backline coach Dawie Snyman reveals that Jantjies and Roos are both pushing to be back after returning from injury.

Roos returned from the UK with the Springboks at the end of last year with a rib injury and has not yet played in 2023, while Jantjies will also play his first match of the new year after tearing an intercostal muscle in December 2022. We 🔙 at DHL Stadium on Saturday night.



🎟 Tickets https://t.co/oyBXgky1YM#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/O9BFs6q5wK — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 18, 2023 Snyman says: “Evan [Roos] is looking good, he was at home training over the last two weeks and I think he is doing his final fitness test [today]. “Herschel should be back.” Flyhalf Manie Libbok will miss the clash and is expected to be sidelined for this week only after suffering a concussion in their 28-14 in over London Irish last week.