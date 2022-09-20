Veteran utility back Frans Steyn has been entrusted with the No 10 jersey for the Springboks’ Rugby Championship finale with the Pumas at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday. The 35-year-old comes in for the injured Damian Willemse, while Pieter Steph du Toit returns to the starting lineup at flanker in place of Franco Mostert, who will provide an impact off the bench.

The notable changes amongst the replacements are the return of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who makes a welcome return from a knee injury, and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has completed his suspension following a dangerous tackle last month. Mbonambi will be joined by strong reinforcements in Vincent Koch (prop) and Duane Vermeulen (No 8), who join Mostert and Kwagga Smith as the forwards on the bench. Faf de Klerk and Arendse, meanwhile, will provide cover amongst the backs, with De Klerk earmarked as the back-up scrumhalf and flyhalf cover, while Arendse will cover fullback and wing depending on how the match unfolds.

JUST IN: Frans Steyn to start at flyhalf, Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank for the #Springboks against Argentina on Saturday



Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Duane Vermeulen and Kurt-Lee Arendse back on the bench@IOLsport @IOL #RSAvARG #RugbyChampionship #Rugby — Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) September 20, 2022 With the match essentially a final, coach Jacques Nienaber admitted that his team were ready for an epic battle, especially with Argentina and Australia also still in the title race depending on the outcome of the two matches. “We viewed last week as a semi-final and this week as a final, but Argentina are a team that do not give an inch, and they never stop fighting as we saw last week,” said Nienaber. “They defeated New Zealand away from home against the odds and they registered a convincing victory against Australia at home, so we know we are in for a massive battle.

“There will be a few keys to victory this week, and these include set piece dominance, using our opportunities and ensuring that we do the right things in specific areas of the field. “It is all or nothing for us this week, and we have a team with several players who have won the Rugby World Cup and the British & Irish Lions Series, so they know it will take nothing less than a quality 80-minute effort to win this match and the competition.” 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Minor changes to the Bok team for the big clash in Durban

✅ Steyn and Du Toit to start against @lospumas

🗣️ "We showed in the first half last week what we are capable of"

🔗 https://t.co/aNetG9kBg8#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/YPMiJs9KiA — Springboks (@Springboks) September 20, 2022 Nienaber expected another bruising battle against Los Pumas and said: “They are one of the teams whose patriotism radiates in their performances. They are strong in the set pieces and have talented backs and they will challenge us in every department.

“They also never give up, as they showed in the second half last week to bounce back from 22-6 down to 22-20, and they will draw a lot of confidence from that going into this match. “This is a massive game for both teams, so we need to be switched on mentally and physically from start to end of the match.” Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux 14 Canan Moodie 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Frans Steyn 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Siya Kolisi (capt) 5 Lood de Jager 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Malcolm Marx 1 Steve Kitshoff