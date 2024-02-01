Former Stormers yster Steven Kitshoff issie beste in the United Rugby Championship (URC), maintaining his position as the main konyn in the tournament’s Top 100 rankings. Now playing for Irish club Ulster, the Springbok loosehead prop solidified his standing at No. 1 with a score of 96.2.

Manuel Zuliani of Benetton is in second place, and Ospreys’ Jac Morgan rises from 39th to third. The top five spots are dominated by forwards, with Irishman Dan Sheehan and Bok and Sharks front-rower Ox Nche in fourth and fifth places, respectively. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKT United Rugby Championship (@urc) They are closely followed by SA Rugby Player of the Year nominee and double world champion Eben Etzebeth in sixth.

Bulls’ Canan Moodie is the highest-ranked back in seventh place, while hooker Johan Grobbelaar (16th) and SA-born Scotland prop (11th) Pierre Schoeman make up the top 20. Five current Stormers – BJ Dixon (17th), Dan du Plessis (40th), Ruhan Nel (74th), Andre-Hugo Venter (83) and Brok Harris (89th) – also crack the nod. * The rankings, powered by the StatMaster xP algorithm, measure players’ impact on their team’s scoring, considering various match factors.