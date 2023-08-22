Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the lead up to the World Cup after accepting an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones. An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 World Cup win in England, would be in camp this week ahead of Sunday’s warm-up Test against World Cup hosts France in Paris.

Hansen is not being paid by Rugby Australia for what is expected to be a one-week stint.



Jones and Hansen have battled from opposing coaches' boxes throughout their long careers, most notably during the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Under Jones, England upset Hansen's All Blacks 19-7 in the semifinals before losing 32-12 to South Africa in the final.